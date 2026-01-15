© 2026 91.9 KVCR

The Midday News Report
KVCR News has your daily news rundown at lunchtime.

1/15 KVCR Midday News: Riverside Rejects Affordable Housing Grants, Point-in Time Homeless Count, & More

KVCR | By Shareen Awad
Published January 15, 2026 at 2:17 PM PST

Monday through Friday at lunchtime, KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:

1.   The Riverside County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday approved pay hikes for several executive positions in the Sheriff’s Department.

2.   Riverside has rejected $20 million dollars in grants for affordable housing.

3.   Planned Parenthood is now offering self-administered HPV tests for women.

4.   The San Bernardino County Point-in Time Homeless Count will take place on January 22nd.

5.   Highway 1 near Big Sur has reopened.

6.   A community foundation raised $100 million after the LA fires.
Shareen Awad
