The Midday News Report
KVCR News has your daily news rundown at lunchtime.

1/14 KVCR Midday News: Perris Warehouse Moratorium, Billionaire Tax, & More

KVCR | By Shareen Awad
Published January 14, 2026 at 1:04 PM PST

Monday through Friday at lunchtime, KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:

1.   The Perris City Council extended its 45-day moratorium on new warehouses to ten months.

2.   Under state law, California residents can demand that data brokers stop selling their personal information.

3.   Survivors of violent crime gathered in Sacramento to urge lawmakers to make survivor support a core public safety priority.

4.   Governor Newsom says he’s working to stop a proposed tax on billionaires before it reaches the ballot.
Shareen Awad
