The Midday News Report
KVCR News has your daily news rundown at lunchtime.

1/13 KVCR Midday News: UC Low Wages, Mt. Baldy Trails Reopen, & More

KVCR | By Shareen Awad
Published January 13, 2026 at 2:26 PM PST

Monday through Friday at lunchtime, KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:

1.   The labor union that represents service workers at the University of California says while the UC is reporting high revenue gains, it’s failing to address low wages.

2.   A study from researchers at Loma Linda University found that water dispensing machines may contain higher amounts of microbial contamination than tap water.

3.   Riverside County residents who lost food purchased with CalFresh benefits during recent storms may be eligible for replacement benefits.

4.   Trails around Mt. Baldy have reopened.

5.   The City of Riverside is debuting is Downtown Valet Program, a six-month pilot initiative designed to elevate the parking and visitor experience.

6.   Whooping cough cases are up in SB County.
Shareen Awad
