5/22 KVCR Midday News: Riverside Trujillo Adobe Gaining Recognition, Senate Moves Forward to Block CA Emission Standards, & More

Monday through Friday at lunchtime, KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:

1. In Washington DC, the US Senate is moving forward with an effort to block California's nation leading standards for vehicle emissions.

2. The Trujillo Adobe and the Riverside Highgrove area is getting some overdue recognition.

3. California lawmakers are considering a bill to ease regulations on birth centers at a time when maternity wards are closing in many counties.

4. A Southern California police officer was partying at the Stagecoach Music Festival while collecting more than $600,000 in workers' compensation for a head injury that Prosecutors allege was faked.