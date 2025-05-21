Sen. Sabrina Cervantes cited for DUI while allegedly under the influence of a drug

This story was originally published by CalMatters. Sign up for their newsletters.

Sacramento police have accused a California state senator of driving under the influence of a drug following a Monday afternoon crash a few blocks from the Capitol that occurred less than an hour before she was supposed to be on the floor of the state Legislature.

CalMatters reviewed footage from a nearby office building’s security camera that appears to show Sen. Sabrina Cervantes, 37, wasn’t at fault in the crash that occurred around 1 p.m. Monday.

The footage shows a white SUV rolling through a stop sign and careening into Cervantes’ black sedan at the intersection of 14th and S streets in midtown Sacramento. Cervantes appeared to have had the right-of-way as she drove east on S Street.

In a written statement to Politico, Cervantes said she “did nothing wrong” and the crash wasn’t her fault. Her office did not respond to requests for comment Wednesday.

“The lab results I sought in the hospital show conclusively I had no alcohol in my system. I expect this to be quickly and justly resolved,” the Riverside Democrat told Politico.

“I was accosted by Sacramento Police Department officers, falsely accused of driving under the influence, and involuntarily detained for several hours at the hospital. This ordeal was deeply distressing and left me even more shaken. As a senator, wife, and mother, I hold myself to the highest standard and expect others that serve our communities to do the same,” she said in the statement.

Prosecutors are waiting for toxicology results before deciding whether to file charges, the Sacramento County District Attorney’s office said.

Police say it was a drug, not booze

Sacramento Police Department spokesperson Anthony Gamble said Cervantes was cited under a California statute that prohibits driving under the influence of “any drug.” That includes prescription or even over-the-counter medications.

“Sen. Cervantes was cited for suspicion of driving a motor vehicle under the influence of a central nervous system depressant,” Gamble told CalMatters Wednesday in an email.

At the hospital where police met Cervantes, they “observed objective signs of intoxication and conducted a DUI investigation,” then cited the senator on suspicion of DUI, a misdemeanor, Gamble said.

“Based on the objective signs, officers believed that Cervantes was under the influence of a central nervous system depressant,” Gamble said. “Blood was drawn and it will take time for the results to come back.”

Gamble declined to say what the “objective signs” were and did not address Cervantes’ claims. CalMatters has filed a public records request seeking body camera footage and police reports.

Asked why officers did not take Cervantes into custody, Gamble said “every investigation is different.” State law gives a wide range of reasons for police to release people cited for misdemeanors.

Other lawmakers’ DUI arrests

Gamble said the senator was driving a state-owned vehicle, a Toyota Camry, when she was struck in the intersection by a Ford Explorer. The cause of the collision was still under investigation, he said.

The state fleet manager called police to report the collision, Gamble said, and told police that Cervantes’ chief of staff drove her to the hospital.

The footage CalMatters reviewed shows Cervantes speaking with the other driver and waiting near her vehicle until men in business attire arrive. They remove a suitcase and other items from her vehicle before departing.

Cervantes’ chief of staff, Cesar Anda, did not immediately respond to CalMatters today.

The Explorer’s driver did not show signs of intoxication or injuries, Gamble said.

Cervantes moved to the Senate last year after serving in the Assembly since 2016.

Cervantes is hardly the first member of the Legislature to be accused of driving while under the influence.

Former Sen. Dave Min, a Democrat from Irvine who was elected in November to Congress in another close race, also was cited in 2023 for driving drunk in Sacramento. He pleaded guilty.

Former Assemblymember Wendy Carrillo, a Los Angeles Democrat, also pleaded no contestlast year to a DUI she received the previous year in Los Angeles.

She lost a race last year for Los Angeles City Council. She later introduced legislation to educate students about the harms of excessive drinking. Carrillo told CalMatters last month that she’s been sober ever since. She said she plans to run for state Senate.

Cervantes’ sister, Clarissa Cervantes, who sought unsuccessfully to replace her sister in the Assembly last November, was arrested on suspicion of drunken driving in the summer of 2023. She later pleaded guilty. It was her second DUI in less than 10 years, according to the Riverside Press-Enterprise.

