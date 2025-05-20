© 2025 91.9 KVCR

Court halts Temecula school board's CRT ban

KVCR | By Madison Aument
Published May 20, 2025 at 3:42 PM PDT
Temecula school board president Joseph Komrosky (center), who is facing a recall election on June 4, is joined by supporters at a rally on a busy street corner in Temecula on Saturday, May 18.
Teachers in Temecula can teach about race without fear of running afoul of the school board… at least for now. This comes after a California Appeals Court ruled the district’s ban on Critical Race Theory is unconstitutionally vague.

Temecula’s school board banned the teaching of critical race theory, or CRT, in 2022. A group of parents and teachers sued…and today the Fourth Appellate Court said the district has to put its ban on hold while the lawsuit continues.

Justice Kathleen O’Leary wrote the board’s definition of CRT seemed subjective and there are no guidelines for how a teacher should modify their curriculum

"The court's decision makes very clear that California courts also do not stand for ideological censorship, especially censorship that restricts Students right to learn key moments in the history of racial inequity in this country," said Amanda Mangaser Savage, who represents the parents and teachers.

The Temecula school board’s lawyer did not respond to a request for comment in time for broadcast.
