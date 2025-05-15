© 2025 91.9 KVCR

KVCR is a service of the San Bernardino Community College District.

San Bernardino Community College District does not discriminate on the basis of age, color, creed, religion, disability, marital status, veteran status, national origin, race, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity or gender expression.

701 S Mt Vernon Avenue, San Bernardino CA 92410
909-384-4444
Where you learn something new every day.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
The Midday News Report
KVCR News has your daily news rundown at lunchtime.

KVCR Midday News 5/15: Redlands Teacher Arrested on Sex Abuse Charges, Comic Con Revolution Returns to Ontario, & More

KVCR | By Shareen Awad
Published May 15, 2025 at 1:04 PM PDT

Monday through Friday at lunchtime, KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:

1. A teacher for the Redlands Unified School District was arrested Tuesday and charged with the sex abuse of a child under the age of ten.

2. Riverside County has launched a new program offering grants to help mobile and manufactured homeowners make essential repairs.

3. The state Assembly has passed a bill banning surveillance pricing in California.

4. The National Council of Negro Women is distributing blessing bags to low income and homeless women and girls.

5. In-N-Out Burger is making menu changes to push for cleaner ingredients.

6. The 8th Annual Comic Con Revolution is this weekend at the Ontario Convention Center.

Tags
Local News Local news
Shareen Awad
Life's a journey...
See stories by Shareen Awad
More News