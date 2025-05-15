KVCR Midday News 5/15: Redlands Teacher Arrested on Sex Abuse Charges, Comic Con Revolution Returns to Ontario, & More

Monday through Friday at lunchtime, KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:

1. A teacher for the Redlands Unified School District was arrested Tuesday and charged with the sex abuse of a child under the age of ten.

2. Riverside County has launched a new program offering grants to help mobile and manufactured homeowners make essential repairs.

3. The state Assembly has passed a bill banning surveillance pricing in California.

4. The National Council of Negro Women is distributing blessing bags to low income and homeless women and girls.

5. In-N-Out Burger is making menu changes to push for cleaner ingredients.

6. The 8th Annual Comic Con Revolution is this weekend at the Ontario Convention Center.