© 2025 91.9 KVCR

KVCR is a service of the San Bernardino Community College District.

San Bernardino Community College District does not discriminate on the basis of age, color, creed, religion, disability, marital status, veteran status, national origin, race, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity or gender expression.

701 S Mt Vernon Avenue, San Bernardino CA 92410
909-384-4444
Where you learn something new every day.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
The Midday News Report
KVCR News has your daily news rundown at lunchtime.

5/13 KVCR Midday News: Redlands school board to vote on censuring Melissa Ayala-Quintero; Line Fire suspect trial coming to end

KVCR | By Anthony Victoria
Published May 13, 2025 at 12:51 PM PDT

Monday through Friday, KVCR has your daily news run down. Here are today's top stories:

1. The Redlands Unified District school board today will vote on whether to censure board member Melissa Ayala-Quintero. KVCR.

2. Panic is spreading through California's Afghan community, as the Trump administration terminates Temporary Protected Status for about 12,000 Afghans nationwide. KQED.

3. Closing arguments started Monday for the trial of the man accused of starting the Line Fire last September. KVCR.

4. Millions of California could have their MediCal insurance threatened due to new federal spending cuts to health care. CapRadio.

5. Major social media platforms have failed to protect LBTQ+ users due to rolling back safety practices, according to GLAAD. Associated Press.

Local News
Anthony Victoria
Anthony Victoria is a California Local News Fellow reporting for KVCR News.
See stories by Anthony Victoria