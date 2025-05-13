5/13 KVCR Midday News: Redlands school board to vote on censuring Melissa Ayala-Quintero; Line Fire suspect trial coming to end

Monday through Friday, KVCR has your daily news run down. Here are today's top stories:

1. The Redlands Unified District school board today will vote on whether to censure board member Melissa Ayala-Quintero. KVCR.

2. Panic is spreading through California's Afghan community, as the Trump administration terminates Temporary Protected Status for about 12,000 Afghans nationwide. KQED.

3. Closing arguments started Monday for the trial of the man accused of starting the Line Fire last September. KVCR.

4. Millions of California could have their MediCal insurance threatened due to new federal spending cuts to health care. CapRadio.

5. Major social media platforms have failed to protect LBTQ+ users due to rolling back safety practices, according to GLAAD. Associated Press.