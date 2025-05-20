© 2025 91.9 KVCR

The Midday News Report
KVCR News has your daily news rundown at lunchtime.

5/20 KVCR Midday News: Palm Springs Bombing Update, Deportation of Day Laborers Halted, & More

KVCR | By Shareen Awad
Published May 20, 2025 at 10:45 AM PDT

Monday through Friday at lunchtime, KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:

1. The FBI confirmed the remains found at the scene of the bombing of a fertility clinic in Palm Springs match their suspect.

2. Federal immigration officials have lifted expedited deportation orders for three workers arrested by Border Patrol in Pomona last month.

3. Some school districts are pushing back against cultural regalia at graduation ceremonies.

4. Family sues after Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputy dies from fire in mobile gun range.

5. President Trump signs Take It Down Act, addressing nonconsensual deepfakes.
