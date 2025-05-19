5/19 KVCR Midday News: FBI Identifies Suspect in Palm Springs Fertility Clinic Explosion

Monday through Friday, KVCR has your daily news rundown at lunch time. Here are today's top stories:

1. FBI Identifies Suspect in Palm Springs Fertility Clinic Explosion. KVCR.

2. Riverside and San Bernardino counties are reporting progress in efforts to address homelessness, according to newly released data from their point-in-time counts. But officials say more work remains. KVCR.

3. Governor Gavin Newsom decided not to provide any new funding for local governments to combat homelessness in his revised budget plan. CapRadio.