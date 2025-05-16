KVCR News has your daily news rundown at lunchtime.
KVCR Midday News 5/17: Victorville family pleads not guilty to child abuse and torture
1. Victorville couple, daughter charged with torture of 6 foster children. Associated Press/CBS LA.
2. Riverside and San Bernardino Counties both reported decreases in homelessness in their 2025 Point-In-Time counts. KVCR.
3. Governor Gavin Newsom leaves Prop 36 funding out of revised budget. CapRadio.
4. Medi-Cal coverage of weight loss drugs on chopping block under governor’s proposal. CalMatters.