© 2025 91.9 KVCR

KVCR is a service of the San Bernardino Community College District.

San Bernardino Community College District does not discriminate on the basis of age, color, creed, religion, disability, marital status, veteran status, national origin, race, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity or gender expression.

701 S Mt Vernon Avenue, San Bernardino CA 92410
909-384-4444
Where you learn something new every day.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
The Midday News Report
KVCR News has your daily news rundown at lunchtime.

KVCR Midday News 5/17: Victorville family pleads not guilty to child abuse and torture

KVCR | By Anthony Victoria
Published May 16, 2025 at 1:55 PM PDT

Monday through Friday, KVCR has your daily news rundown at lunch time. Here are today's stories:

1. Victorville couple, daughter charged with torture of 6 foster children. Associated Press/CBS LA.

2. Riverside and San Bernardino Counties both reported decreases in homelessness in their 2025 Point-In-Time counts. KVCR.

3. Governor Gavin Newsom leaves Prop 36 funding out of revised budget. CapRadio.

4. Medi-Cal coverage of weight loss drugs on chopping block under governor’s proposal. CalMatters.
Local News
Anthony Victoria
Anthony Victoria is a California Local News Fellow reporting for KVCR News.
See stories by Anthony Victoria