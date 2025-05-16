© 2025 91.9 KVCR

KVCR is a service of the San Bernardino Community College District.

San Bernardino Community College District does not discriminate on the basis of age, color, creed, religion, disability, marital status, veteran status, national origin, race, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity or gender expression.

701 S Mt Vernon Avenue, San Bernardino CA 92410
909-384-4444
Where you learn something new every day.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Controversial policies have more hurdles to clear at Redlands school board

KVCR | By Madison Aument
Published May 16, 2025 at 3:14 PM PDT

The school board in Redlands voted Tuesday to move forward with two controversial policies. The policies still have a few hurdles to clear before they can be adopted and implemented.

One policy would ban all flags beside the American or California flag. The other would give the board broad powers to remove books it deems obscene or inappropriate… though it hasn’t defined what that means.

Redlands Unified School District spokeswoman Christine Stephens said in an email that the policies will have to be brought back twice. The district would begin negotiations with the teachers' and classified unions if the policies are approved after the second reading.

Both policies have been championed by Christian conservatives and adopted by other school boards in the region. The Temecula school board rescinded its flag policy after California’s Public Employment Relations Board (PERB) found the district violated its contract with teachers by failing to negotiate with the union before adopting the policy.

Meanwhile, critics say these policies limit free speech and are harmful for LGBTQ youth.
Local News
Madison Aument
See stories by Madison Aument