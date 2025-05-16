Weekly News Wrap with Cassie MacDuff 5/16/2025

Longtime Inland Empire journalist and KVCR news contributor Cassie MacDuff and KVCR's Jessica Greenwell review some of the big Inland Empire news stories from the past week.

1. Neighbors of the former March Air Force Base celebrated a victory over a plan for more warehouses in the redevelopment zone.

2. The Redlands Unified School District board voted to censure one of its own members over an altercation with another board member.

3. Several Rialto Unified workers allege the number of students getting free meals was inflated to bilk the state out of millions of dollars.

