Norco man found guilty of starting Line Fire that scorched San Bernardino mountains

The man accused of starting the Line Fire last September, which burned through the San Bernardino National Forest, was found guilty today of aggravated arson and eight other charges.

Justin Wayne Halstenberg, 35, now faces 10 years to life in prison, according to Jacquelyn Rodriguez, spokeswoman for the San Bernardino County District Attorney’s Office.

Halstenberg was initially charged with starting three fires last fall but was ultimately convicted of starting two—one of them the 44,000-acre Line Fire that forced hundreds to evacuate from East Highland and the mountain communities of Lake Arrowhead, Running Springs, Big Bear and Angelus Oaks.

Seven counts were tied to the Line Fire, including the destruction of the popular Keller Peak lookout tower, several homes and an East Valley Water District pipe. The remaining two charges stemmed from an earlier fire set just blocks away on September 5, 2024. In all, prosecutors say the fire caused up to $110 million in damages.

The aggravated arson charge was added because Halstenberg acted “willfully and maliciously” in setting the fires, said Deputy District Attorney Justin Crocker during closing arguments on May 13. California allows county prosecutors to charge suspects with aggravated arson if they start fires with the intent to cause injury to people or damage to critical infrastructure.

WikiMedia Commons The Line Fire, which started on September 5, 2024, burned some 44,000 acres of San Bernardino National Forest land.

Crocker and co-prosecutor Andrew Peppler told jurors that Cal Fire investigators found coins, paper and razor blades bearing Halstenberg’s DNA at the scene. Halstenberg also drove around the area for nine hours and turned off his phone around the time the fires were set.

Prosecutors said his web search history included news coverage of the fires and tips on how to burn down structures. They also matched Halstenberg’s DNA to ignition devices found at two other fires in Jurupa Valley from 2023.

“It was just a matter of time before [Halstenberg] finally got a fire to take off,” Crocker said in court. “He kept doing it until this fire took off. The evidence shows us he wanted to do this.”

Halstenberg’s defense attorneys, Luke Byward and Justin Ewaniszyk, argued their client was being unfairly painted as a “serial arsonist” and that prosecutors failed to directly link him to any of the fires. They also challenged the DNA matches and questioned the integrity of the investigation conducted by Cal Fire and the Sheriff’s Department.

“Are we here for a conviction,” Byward asked, “or are we here to make sure justice is equally and fairly done?”

The jury was deadlocked on three counts, including one accusing Halstenberg of causing serious injury to a firefighter and another tied to the Bacon Fire. Jurors said there wasn’t enough evidence to reach a verdict on those charges.

During closing arguments, Halstenberg’s mother, Connie, attended the proceedings. She told reporters her son was “not guilty.”

On Thursday, she looked visibly shaken as she walked out of the courtroom after hearing the guilty verdicts.

According to Rodriguez, the court has not yet set a sentencing date.

