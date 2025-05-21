© 2025 91.9 KVCR

KVCR is a service of the San Bernardino Community College District.

San Bernardino Community College District does not discriminate on the basis of age, color, creed, religion, disability, marital status, veteran status, national origin, race, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity or gender expression.

701 S Mt Vernon Avenue, San Bernardino CA 92410
909-384-4444
Where you learn something new every day.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
The Midday News Report
KVCR News has your daily news rundown at lunchtime.

5/21 KVCR Midday News: Sabrina Cervantes Denies DUI, Riv Co Board Approves Resolution Committing to No Kill Approach for Animal Shelters, & More

KVCR | By Shareen Awad
Published May 21, 2025 at 1:25 PM PDT

1. State senator Sabrina Cervantes says she was wrongfully accused of DUI after a car crash in Sacramento on Monday.

2. The Riverside County Board of Supervisors has approved a resolution committing to a no kill approach for its animal shelters.

3. A 24-year-old man who shot two bar patrons during a brawl in the parking lot outside a Woodcrest establishment is facing prison time after his conviction for attempted voluntary manslaughter and other offenses,

4. Officials say one person was arrested following reports of a possible bomb threat on a Hawaiian Airlines Flight set to take off from San Diego International Airport.
Tags
Local News Local news
Shareen Awad
Life's a journey...
See stories by Shareen Awad
More News