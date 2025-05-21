5/21 KVCR Midday News: Sabrina Cervantes Denies DUI, Riv Co Board Approves Resolution Committing to No Kill Approach for Animal Shelters, & More

1. State senator Sabrina Cervantes says she was wrongfully accused of DUI after a car crash in Sacramento on Monday.

2. The Riverside County Board of Supervisors has approved a resolution committing to a no kill approach for its animal shelters.

3. A 24-year-old man who shot two bar patrons during a brawl in the parking lot outside a Woodcrest establishment is facing prison time after his conviction for attempted voluntary manslaughter and other offenses,

4. Officials say one person was arrested following reports of a possible bomb threat on a Hawaiian Airlines Flight set to take off from San Diego International Airport.