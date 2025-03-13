© 2025 91.9 KVCR

The Midday News Report
KVCR News has your daily news rundown at lunchtime.

3/13 KVCR Midday News: Reports of Armed Shooter at Loma Linda Appears to be Swatting Call, CSUSB Students March Against Higher Costs, & More

KVCR | By Shareen Awad
Published March 13, 2025 at 3:29 PM PDT
Shareen Awad

Monday through Friday at lunchtime, KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:

1. Reports of an armed shooter at Loma Linda Children’s hospital prompted a massive response from law enforcement, but it appears to be a swatting call.

2. Students at CSUSB marched on Tuesday to express their frustrations about the rising cost of education.

3. Hiker found safe after overnight stay in Big Maria Mountains.

4. Both the state senate and assembly passed resolutions recognizing March as Women’s History Month.
