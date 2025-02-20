San Bernardino’s struggle to find permanent city manager continues, as council votes for another change

San Bernardino’s search for a permanent city manager continues. On Wednesday, the city council voted to appoint Bill Gallardo as interim city manager.

Gallardo worked for the city of Brea for over 30 years, serving as city manager for the last decade until his retirement in December, according to his LinkedIn page. He will take over on an interim basis while the city continues its hiring process.

City spokesperson Jeff Kraus told KVCR that officials have hired consulting firm Ralph Andersen & Associates to assist in the hiring process.

Tanya Romo will remain acting city manager until Gallardo’s appointment is finalized. Romo replaced Rochelle Clayton last week, who had served in the position since last May.

Clayton is set to become Barstow’s city manager next month after their city council voted earlier this week to offer her an employment contract.

San Bernardino has struggled to hire a permanent city manager since Rob Field left the city two years ago. In the last year, they’ve experienced several setbacks that have caused tension at city hall. In September 2023, Steve Carrigan decided to withdraw his interest from the city manager’s position after information about his candidacy was leaked. He would go on to file a lawsuit against San Bernardino later that year.

Later, the council voted to appoint Charles Montoya, who was eventually fired after complaints over his lack of professionalism and acts of retaliation towards employees.

Gallardo's appointment comes with specific conditions due to his status as a CalPERS retiree.

Typically, retirees must wait 180 days before returning to public service, but this waiting period can be waived if a critical need is declared. San Bernardino has done so, meaning the city council will need to approve a resolution waiving the waiting period and confirming the terms of Gallardo’s interim appointment.

Gallardo will earn $161 per hour and is limited to working 960 hours per fiscal year. Additionally, the city must begin the search for a permanent city manager immediately.

The meeting to finalize Gallardo’s appointment is scheduled for 5:30 pm at Feldheym Library, 555 W. 6th Street. The meeting can be streamed on YouTube.

