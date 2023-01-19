San Bernardino welcomes back Charles McNeely as interim city manager

McNeely was unanimously approved to serve as interim city manager at Wednesday’s city council meeting. Elected officials agreed to extend him a contract.

He is replacing City Manager Rob Field, who announced his plans to resign last month.

McNeely emphasized that while he is a temporary replacement, he is there to get results.

“I do have some expertise in that, but I will follow your lead. But I want you to know that it's for as long as I'm here. You have me 100%. And I'm here to support you,” said McNeely.

McNeely was San Bernardino’s city manager from 2009 to 2012. He left abruptly in 2012 blaming a toxic environment at City Hall.

McNeely’s new employment agreement is for 960 hours through June 30, but can be extended an additional 960 hours on July 1. He will make $137 an hour.