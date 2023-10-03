San Bernardino to discuss future of city manager position on Wednesday

After almost a year of searching, the city appears to be back at square one.

In an online statement posted on their website on September 29, San Bernardino officials shared that their top candidate, Steve Carrigan, decided to withdraw his interest.

“While it is rare for a candidate to withdraw from consideration after an announcement is made, it is always a possibility,” reads the statement. “The Mayor and City Council will be determining its next steps in closed session on Wednesday, October 4 and remains confident that it will attract and hire the right person to manage the City.”

According to the Monterey County Weekly, Carrigan – currently serving as city manager for the City of Salinas – said in an email to colleagues that “he cannot see himself working anywhere else.”

“Over the past few weeks I have had time to think about what's important to me from a personal and a professional standpoint and I have decided that Salinas is the best place for me,” he wrote.

In a closed session meeting in August, residents voiced fierce opposition to Carrigan’s appointment.

One of those residents, Treasure Ortiz, says Carrigan’s withdrawal is another chance for people to demand a better recruitment process.

“Right now is our opportunity to ask our council and mayor to go out, take their time, look for the right person, and do right by the people,” she said in a phone interview.

The City Council meeting will start in closed session at 5:30 pm and be opened to the public at 7 p.m.

