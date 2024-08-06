© 2024 91.9 KVCR

The Midday News Report
KVCR News has your daily news rundown at lunchtime.

8/6 KVCR Midday News: Edgehill Fire in San Bernardino, Fatal Stabbing in Wildomar A Random Attack, & More

KVCR | By Shareen Awad
Published August 6, 2024 at 12:48 PM PDT

Monday through Friday at lunchtime, KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:

1. Update on the Edgehill Fire.

2. Investigators say Monday’s fatal stabbing of a Walmart employee in Wildomar was random.

3. University of California president to step down after five years marked by pandemic, campus protests.

4. The pilot in a plane crash at Haggin Oaks Golf Course in Sacramento walked away unharmed.
