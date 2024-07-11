7/11 KVCR Midday News: High-Risk Area Homeowners Could Lose Coverage, SB To Receive Funding for Zero-Emission Buses, & More

Monday through Friday at lunchtime, KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:

1. San Bernardino County’s Board of Supervisors is calling on California’s Insurance Commissioner Ricardo Lara and state leaders to declare a state of emergency to ensure homeowners in high-risk areas can still get protection.

2. San Bernardino is set to receive over $8 million in federal funding to enhance its public transportation with zero-emission buses.

3. Riverside has just approved a new fund that will aid in the fulfillment of a new medical achievement.

4. This week, the state Energy Commission greenlighted a plan for building a first of its kind offshore wind industry off California.

5. Dozens were sickened with salmonella after drinking raw milk from a California farm.