Local News

Riverside and San Bernardino County sending out June 7 primary election mail-in-ballots

KVCR | By Jonathan Linden
Published May 12, 2022 at 6:30 PM PDT
Photo of a San Bernardino County official mail ballot dropbox.

Vote-by-Mail ballots for the June 7 primary election should be arriving at your door very soon.

San Bernardino and Riverside County began mailing ballots out on May 9 and are expected to be done by Friday.

All mail-in-ballots can be sent in for free or deposited at official drop-off boxes for each county. Riverside County has 87 drop-off boxes, and San Bernardino County has 76 drop-off boxes.

Additionally, you can vote in person Monday through Fridays from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Riverside and San Bernardino County registrars of voters.

Individuals who are not yet registered to vote will be able to do so till May 23.

Jonathan Linden
Jonathan Linden is a reporter at 91.9 KVCR in San Bernardino, Calif. He joined KVCR in July 2021 and had previously interned for the station in the Spring of 2019. Outside of KVCR, Jonathan also interned for KALW in San Francisco, KFI in Burbank, and Radio HCJB in Quito, Ecuador.
