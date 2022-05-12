Riverside and San Bernardino County sending out June 7 primary election mail-in-ballots

San Bernardino and Riverside County began mailing ballots out on May 9 and are expected to be done by Friday.

All mail-in-ballots can be sent in for free or deposited at official drop-off boxes for each county. Riverside County has 87 drop-off boxes, and San Bernardino County has 76 drop-off boxes.

Additionally, you can vote in person Monday through Fridays from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Riverside and San Bernardino County registrars of voters.

Individuals who are not yet registered to vote will be able to do so till May 23.