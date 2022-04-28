Judge rules Riverside’s Measure C election was illegal

Measure C was on Riverside’s November ballot in 2021. If passed, the measure would have allowed the city to continue transferring funds from their electric utility to their city general fund.

The measure did pass with 54% yes votes, but a group called Riversiders Against Increased Taxes (RAIT) filed a lawsuit in September that claimed the election was improper because it was a vote for a general tax during a special election and not a general election.

In his ruling on the case, Judge Harold Hopp agreed with RAIT and said that Riverside had not complied with California Proposition 218.

Phil Pitchford is Riverside’s Public Information Officer and says the city has received the ruling but is waiting for further documents. "The city will be evaluating the court's decision upon receipt, evaluating its options, and seeking further direction from the mayor and city council at the appropriate time," Pitchford said.

In a press release, RAIT said they were pleased with the ruling and hope that the city council will see the error they made in defending against their complaint.