Local News

Judge rules Riverside’s Measure C election was illegal

KVCR | By Jonathan Linden
Published April 28, 2022 at 5:00 AM PDT
3217488212_f7d1c1cf39_o.jpg
Matthew E. Cohen
/
Flickr Creative Commons
Photo of Riverside County Superior Court House.

A Riverside County Superior Court judge on Tuesday blocked the certification of the city of Riverside’s Measure C.

Measure C was on Riverside’s November ballot in 2021. If passed, the measure would have allowed the city to continue transferring funds from their electric utility to their city general fund.

The measure did pass with 54% yes votes, but a group called Riversiders Against Increased Taxes (RAIT) filed a lawsuit in September that claimed the election was improper because it was a vote for a general tax during a special election and not a general election.

In his ruling on the case, Judge Harold Hopp agreed with RAIT and said that Riverside had not complied with California Proposition 218.

Phil Pitchford is Riverside’s Public Information Officer and says the city has received the ruling but is waiting for further documents. "The city will be evaluating the court's decision upon receipt, evaluating its options, and seeking further direction from the mayor and city council at the appropriate time," Pitchford said.

In a press release, RAIT said they were pleased with the ruling and hope that the city council will see the error they made in defending against their complaint.

Tags

Local News City of Riversideelection results
Jonathan Linden
Jonathan Linden is a reporter at 91.9 KVCR in San Bernardino, Calif. He joined KVCR in July 2021 and had previously interned for the station in the Spring of 2019. Outside of KVCR, Jonathan also interned for KALW in San Francisco, KFI in Burbank, and Radio HCJB in Quito, Ecuador.
