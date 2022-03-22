Cal State San Bernardino opens new $90 million student union facility

The brand new $90 million building is 120,000 square feet and has become one of the largest buildings in the Cal State University system.

“It used to pain me when I walked into our student union building south and (would) see students literally on the floor, and today this new facility took care of that,” said Cal State San Bernardino President Tomás Morales.

Morales says the facility will house several programs and centers, including the OSHA Adult Reentry Center, women’s resource center, and Queer and Transgender Resource Center.

“Most importantly, it provides space for the 100 plus clubs and student organizations to meet, to operate, to enhance the quality of student life for all students at Cal State San Bernardino,” said Morales.

Jonathan Linden / 91.9 KVCR Cal State San Bernardino students bowling at the 'Coyote Lanes' bowling alley in the new Santos Manual Student Union North building.

The new student union facility is named after Santos Manuel, the namesake of the San Manuel Band of Mission Indians. Kenneth Ramirez is a decedent of Santos and the Chairman of the tribe. He says their donations to the community and university are about the values that his great-great-grandfather instilled in his community. “This for us really solidifies that this is our ancestral territory, that we have a home to go to here at Cal State San Bernardino for all of our students and for us to be really engaged with a welcoming community,” said Ramirez.

The San Manuel Band of Mission Indians made an initial donation of $3 million in 2003, which helped fund an expansion of the still existing student union south facility. The tribe continues to be a significant financial donor to the university. “Education and the partnerships that we have here at Cal State really are about our legacy and the legacy of our great great grandfather,” said Ramirez.

Other new amenities in the building include a bowling alley, pub, game room, and Habit Burger Grill.