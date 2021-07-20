-
The San Manuel Band of Mission Indians and the Inland Empire Economic Partnership announced a $1 million relief fund today, distributing $20,000 each to…
-
The San Manuel Band of Mission Indians has gifted $14 million to Claremont Graduate University to fund a new, multi-disciplinary health research center at…
-
The San Bernardino County Museum announced this month that it is returning culturally significant objects back to the San Manuel Band of Mission Indians,…
-
The San Manuel Band of Mission Indians is continuing their long-running partnership with the Yurok Tribe to start selling the Northern California tribe’s…
-
Four young tribal leaders from the San Manuel Band of Mission Indians were honored with “30 Under 30” awards for raising awareness about missing and…
-
Like so many annual events, California’s largest pow wow is facing cancellation this year due the COVID-19 pandemic. In an announcement by the San Manuel…
-
The San Manuel Band of Mission Indians has named a new chairman, Ken Ramirez. KVCR’s Benjamin Purper spoke with Ramirez about the tribe and what it’s…
-
With the 2020 Census just right around the corner, it's important to make sure everyone in Indian country is counted. In Sacramento, a group of Native…
-
The San Manuel Band of Mission Indians yesterday (Tuesday) announced a huge expansion of their casino property in Highland. More from KVCR's Ken Vincent.
-
The San Manuel Band Of Mission Indians has given a quarter-of-a-million dollar donation to help people and animals affected by the Hurricane Harvey…