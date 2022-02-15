Riverside County offering $2,500 grants to microbusiness

The program is through the county’s economic development office, who will be offering $2,500 grants to 1,120 microbusinesses.

To qualify for the grant, a company must be located within Riverside County, have fewer than five employees, have been in operation since the end of 2019, as well as additional rules.

In the county press release, County Supervisor Jeff Hewitt wrote that the dollars will go a long way to help some of the most impacted microbusinesses who need that extra layer of support.

Applications will be accepted on a first-come, first-serve basis, with applicants notified of acceptance or denial within 14 business days.