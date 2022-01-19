Lake Elsinore Establishing New Rules for Short-Term Rentals

The new ordinance would put restrictions on property rentals on apps such as Airbnb."We didn't have any regulatory framework within our code to govern short-term rentals, and as a result of that, we felt that we needed to put something in place," said Lake Elsinore Mayor Tom Sheridan.

He says the new rules are not just to regulate rentals but also to protect residents. Some of the new rules include a noise ordinance, occupancy limits, and not allowing a visit longer than 30 consecutive days.

"Part of the ordinance as well requires that the short-term rental owner have somebody local who can respond to any complaint within 60-minutes," said Sheridan.

The ordinance comes as other Inland Empire cities such as Norco have moved to ban any type of short-term rentals. Sheridan shared why the city chose not to go in that direction. "But for us, our goal is to have people come to the City of Lake Elsinore and enjoy our amenities which are numerous. We've got a lake, (and) it's a beautiful lake, it's Southern California's largest natural lake," said Sheridan. He says the city wants people to come to Lake Elsinore and have an opportunity to enjoy the town.