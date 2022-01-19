© 2022 91.9 KVCR

Local News

Lake Elsinore Establishing New Rules for Short-Term Rentals

KVCR | By Jonathan Linden
Published January 19, 2022 at 6:30 PM PST
Lake Elsinore, California
Martin Konopacki
/
Flickr Creative Commons
View of Lake Elsinore from the Santa Ana Mountains via Highway 74.

The City of Lake Elsinore is establishing new rules for short-term rentals.

The new ordinance would put restrictions on property rentals on apps such as Airbnb."We didn't have any regulatory framework within our code to govern short-term rentals, and as a result of that, we felt that we needed to put something in place," said Lake Elsinore Mayor Tom Sheridan.

He says the new rules are not just to regulate rentals but also to protect residents. Some of the new rules include a noise ordinance, occupancy limits, and not allowing a visit longer than 30 consecutive days.

"Part of the ordinance as well requires that the short-term rental owner have somebody local who can respond to any complaint within 60-minutes," said Sheridan.

The ordinance comes as other Inland Empire cities such as Norco have moved to ban any type of short-term rentals. Sheridan shared why the city chose not to go in that direction. "But for us, our goal is to have people come to the City of Lake Elsinore and enjoy our amenities which are numerous. We've got a lake, (and) it's a beautiful lake, it's Southern California's largest natural lake," said Sheridan. He says the city wants people to come to Lake Elsinore and have an opportunity to enjoy the town.

Local NewsLake ElsinoreInland Empire rental housing
Jonathan Linden
Jonathan Linden is a reporter for 91.9 KVCR in San Bernardino, CA. He joined KVCR in July 2021 and had previously interned for the station in the Spring of 2019. Outside of KVCR, Jonathan also interned for KALW in San Francisco, KFI in Burbank, and Radio HCJB in Quito, Ecuador.
