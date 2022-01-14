Inland Empire COVID-19 Update: 1/14/22

In Riverside County, there were 5,115 new reported cases on Thursday, that's a 171% increase compared to last week. Hospitalizations have gone up by 26% in that same period, with 976 and 145 COVID-19 ICU patients. Riverside County has also reported 63 new COVID-19 related deaths since Jan. 7.

On Thursday in San Bernardino County, there were 4,909 new reported cases. That's a 437% increase compared to last week. Hospitalizations have increased by 32% in that same period, with 1,080. ICU cases increased by 27, with 196. Since Jan. 7, San Bernardino County has reported 137 new COVID-19 related deaths.