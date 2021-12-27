© 2022 91.9 KVCR

Riverside Middle School Awarded California Schools to Watch Honor

KVCR | By Jonathan Linden
Published December 27, 2021 at 7:00 AM PST
A Riverside middle was just awarded the California Schools to Watch honor for 2022.

University Heights Middle School received the award, which specifically honors middle schools and is through the non-profit California League of Schools.

Scott Steele is the Director of the Schools to Watch program. "I'm proud of the program that recognizes these schools that are working so hard for the kids that need it the most and the fact that it's middle school," said Steele.

Steele says the award is not a typical recognition program where you have to get specific test scores. "We're looking for schools that show continuous improvement, kind of go above and beyond the usual things for their students, (and) create a culture on campus where kids are happy to be there."

He said what stood out with University Heights was its program of community partnerships, its family resource center, and its connections with its feeder elementary schools.

Steele added, "The other thing we really look for in a Schools to Watch is relocatable programs that other schools can come and watch and be able to implement at their own sites."

Other Inland Empire schools that have received the honor in the past include Canyon Hills Junior High in Chino Hills and Mountain View Middle School in Beaumont.

Jonathan Linden
