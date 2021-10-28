© 2021 91.9 KVCR

Local News

$17 Million Awarded to Family of Man Fatality Shot at Corona Costco

KVCR | By Jonathan Linden
Published October 28, 2021 at 10:50 AM PDT
Entrance to the Costco in San Bernardino, CA.

A federal jury on Wednesday ordered the city of Los Angeles and an ex-police officer to pay $17 Million to the family of Kenneth French.

French was shot and killed by an off-duty Los Angeles police officer at the Costco in Corona in June of 2019.

The judge ruled that Officer Salvador Sanchez used excessive and unreasonable force when he shot and killed French, who was mentally disabled. French's parents were also injured during the shooting.

According to the L.A. Times, officer Sanchez claims that he was knocked to the floor by French at the Costco and thought he had been shot when he decided to shoot French.

Sanchez is still awaiting trial for manslaughter and assault charges filed by California’s attorney general’s office in August.

Jonathan Linden
Jonathan Linden is a reporter for 91.9 KVCR in San Bernardino, CA. He joined KVCR in July 2021 and had previously interned for the station in the Spring of 2019. Outside of KVCR, Jonathan also interned for KALW in San Francisco, KFI in Burbank, and Radio HCJB in Quito, Ecuador.
