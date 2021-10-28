$17 Million Awarded to Family of Man Fatality Shot at Corona Costco

French was shot and killed by an off-duty Los Angeles police officer at the Costco in Corona in June of 2019.

The judge ruled that Officer Salvador Sanchez used excessive and unreasonable force when he shot and killed French, who was mentally disabled. French's parents were also injured during the shooting.

According to the L.A. Times, officer Sanchez claims that he was knocked to the floor by French at the Costco and thought he had been shot when he decided to shoot French.

Sanchez is still awaiting trial for manslaughter and assault charges filed by California’s attorney general’s office in August.