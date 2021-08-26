Team California Loses, Still in Contention in Little League World Series

They lost to Team South Dakota 0 to 1 after South Dakota’s Pitcher Gavin Weir completed his second no-hitter of the tournament, striking out 14 and only allowing 1 walk.

But it wasn't just Weir throwing heat. Team California's pitcher Gibson Turner threw 4 innings with 8 strikeouts, no walks, and 0 earned runs.

Team California will now face off against Ohio on August 26th at 4 PM, with the game being featured on ESPN and the winner advancing in the tournament.

If they win, they'll play South Dakota again on Saturday at 9:30 AM and be just two wins away from winning the Little League World Series.