© 2021 91.9 KVCR

KVCR is a service of the San Bernardino Community College District.

701 S Mt Vernon Avenue, San Bernardino CA 92410
909-384-4444
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Click Here To Check Current Inland Empire Traffic Conditions
Local News

Team California Loses, Still in Contention in Little League World Series

KVCR | By Jonathan Linden
Published August 26, 2021 at 5:00 AM PDT
20210814_200926680_iOS.jpg
Jonathan Linden
/
91.9 KVCR
Team Torrance banner showing all the players at the Little League West Tournament Championship game on August 14th, 2021.

Team California from Torrance was handed their first loss of the Little League World Series Tournament on August 25th.   

They lost to Team South Dakota 0 to 1 after South Dakota’s Pitcher Gavin Weir completed his second no-hitter of the tournament, striking out 14 and only allowing 1 walk.

But it wasn't just Weir throwing heat. Team California's pitcher Gibson Turner threw 4 innings with 8 strikeouts, no walks, and 0 earned runs.

Team California will now face off against Ohio on August 26th at 4 PM, with the game being featured on ESPN and the winner advancing in the tournament.

If they win, they'll play South Dakota again on Saturday at 9:30 AM and be just two wins away from winning the Little League World Series.

Tags

Local Newslittle league playoffs
Jonathan Linden
Jonathan Linden is a reporter for 91.9 KVCR in San Bernardino, CA. He joined KVCR in July 2021 and had previously interned for the station in the Spring of 2019. Outside of KVCR, Jonathan also interned for 91.7 KALW in San Francisco, KFI AM 640 in Burbank, and Radio HCJB in Quito, Ecuador.
See stories by Jonathan Linden