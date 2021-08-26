Team California Loses, Still in Contention in Little League World Series
Team California from Torrance was handed their first loss of the Little League World Series Tournament on August 25th.
They lost to Team South Dakota 0 to 1 after South Dakota’s Pitcher Gavin Weir completed his second no-hitter of the tournament, striking out 14 and only allowing 1 walk.
But it wasn't just Weir throwing heat. Team California's pitcher Gibson Turner threw 4 innings with 8 strikeouts, no walks, and 0 earned runs.
Team California will now face off against Ohio on August 26th at 4 PM, with the game being featured on ESPN and the winner advancing in the tournament.
If they win, they'll play South Dakota again on Saturday at 9:30 AM and be just two wins away from winning the Little League World Series.