© 2021 91.9 KVCR

KVCR is a service of the San Bernardino Community College District.

701 S Mt Vernon Avenue, San Bernardino CA 92410
909-384-4444
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Click Here To Check Current Inland Empire Traffic Conditions
Local

Team California from Torrance Eliminated from Little League World Series

KVCR | By Jonathan Linden
Published August 27, 2021 at 5:00 AM PDT
20210814_200752833_iOS.jpg
Jonathan Linden
/
91.9 KVCR
Team SoCal from Torrance facing off against Team Hawaii in the Little League West Championship on August 14th, 2021.

Team California from Torrance was handed their second consecutive loss yesterday and has been eliminated from the Little League World Series.

They faced off against Team Ohio in the elimination bracket and lost 4 to 2. Despite the loss, they managed to out-hit Ohio 5 to 7 but brought in their only 2 runs in the 3rd inning.

Team Torrance had previously played Ohio last Sunday and had beat them 9 to 0. Torrance represented the first Team from Los Angeles County to play in the Little League World Series since 1994. 

The Team hailing from Hamilton, Ohio, will now play South Dakota in the Simi-Finals on Saturday, with the winner of that game playing in the championship on Sunday at Noon.

Tags

Locallittle league playoffs
Jonathan Linden
Jonathan Linden is a reporter for 91.9 KVCR in San Bernardino, CA. He joined KVCR in July 2021 and had previously interned for the station in the Spring of 2019. Outside of KVCR, Jonathan also interned for 91.7 KALW in San Francisco, KFI AM 640 in Burbank, and Radio HCJB in Quito, Ecuador.
See stories by Jonathan Linden