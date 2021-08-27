Team California from Torrance Eliminated from Little League World Series

They faced off against Team Ohio in the elimination bracket and lost 4 to 2. Despite the loss, they managed to out-hit Ohio 5 to 7 but brought in their only 2 runs in the 3rd inning.

Team Torrance had previously played Ohio last Sunday and had beat them 9 to 0. Torrance represented the first Team from Los Angeles County to play in the Little League World Series since 1994.

The Team hailing from Hamilton, Ohio, will now play South Dakota in the Simi-Finals on Saturday, with the winner of that game playing in the championship on Sunday at Noon.