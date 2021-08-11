© 2021 91.9 KVCR

News

Team SoCal Beats Nevada in Little League Baseball West Tournament

KVCR | By Jonathan Linden
Published August 11, 2021 at 6:00 AM PDT
EP_5332-e1533412096395.jpg
Little League Baseball
/
Fans watching a game at Al Houghton Stadium in San Bernardino, Ca.

Day three for the Little League Baseball West Region Tournament in San Bernardino ended on a positive note. This year’s Southern California team, Torrance Little League, beat Nevada 8 to 6 after going into extra innings yesterday.

Grant Hays for Team SoCal helped lead the team to victory with 2 hits and 3 RBI’s.

Team SoCal will face off against Utah today at 4 PM. The event is closed to the public, but you can watch the game on ESPN Plus.

If they win today, they’ll play a semi-final game at noon on Friday, August 12th. That game will be aired on ESPN. The West Tournament Championship game will be on ABC on Saturday, August 13th at 11 AM.

Jonathan Linden
Jonathan Linden is a reporter for 91.9 KVCR in San Bernardino, CA. He joined KVCR in July 2021 and had previously interned for the station in the Spring of 2019. Outside of KVCR, Jonathan also interned for 91.7 KALW in San Francisco, KFI AM 640 in Burbank, and Radio HCJB in Quito, Ecuador.
