Team SoCal Beats Nevada in Little League Baseball West Tournament

Day three for the Little League Baseball West Region Tournament in San Bernardino ended on a positive note. This year’s Southern California team, Torrance Little League, beat Nevada 8 to 6 after going into extra innings yesterday.

Grant Hays for Team SoCal helped lead the team to victory with 2 hits and 3 RBI’s.

Team SoCal will face off against Utah today at 4 PM. The event is closed to the public, but you can watch the game on ESPN Plus.

If they win today, they’ll play a semi-final game at noon on Friday, August 12th. That game will be aired on ESPN. The West Tournament Championship game will be on ABC on Saturday, August 13th at 11 AM.