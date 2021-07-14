Riverside City Council Welcomes New and Returning Members

The Riverside City Council held swearing in ceremonies for two re-elected council members and one new member Tuesday night.

The newest member representing Ward 2 is Clarissa Cervantes, the council’s second Latina and second openly gay member. She briefly addressed the chambers thanking her supporters and sharing “it is powerful and beautiful how we collectively as a community work together to heal and to move forward and it is an honor to represent you,” said Cervantes.

She replaces longtime councilmember Andy Melendrez who decided not to run for re-election after losing his bid for mayor. Cervantes was sworn in by her sister, State Assemblymember Sabrina Cervantes.

Also sworn in was Chuck Conder of Ward 4 returning for a second term. He said his top priority is to make the city safer with an increased police presence, in the face of what he describes as a proliferation of crime and homelessness.

Councilman Jim Perry of Ward 6 was sworn in for his third term. He plans to focus on the city’s traffic issues and explore new solutions for homelessness.