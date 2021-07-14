© 2021 91.9 KVCR

Local News

7/14/21 - Kimberly Starrs Discusses Rental Relief Partnership

KVCR | By Rick Dulock
Published July 14, 2021 at 1:06 PM PDT
july_14_square_starrs.png

Today on Inland Edition, Lillian Vasquez speaks with Kimberly Starrs, Vice President of External Affairs for Inland So Cal United Way. Kimberly shares information about the San Bernardino Rent Relief Partnership.

San Bernardino County residents can connect to the Rent Relief Partnership in the following ways: 
 
In Fontana, search for “Housing Is Key” or visit housing.ca.gov
For the city of San Bernardino, sbcityrent.com
For others in San Bernardino County, visit sbcrentrelief.com
 
If you need help with your application or do not have access to the internet, you may call 211 extension 5. In Riverside County, visit unitedlift.org

