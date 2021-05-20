© 2021 91.9 KVCR

The Voice
The Voice on KVCR is a weekly discussion with the Black Voice News editorial team about important issues in the Inland region.

The Voice: Handling the Domestic Violence Spike During the Pandemic

KVCR | By Megan Jamerson
Published May 20, 2021 at 3:05 PM PDT
The Voice on KVCR is a weekly discussion with the Black Voice News editorial team about important issues in the inland region.

This week KVCR's Megan Jamerson speaks with Phyllis Kimber Wilcox about the story of a local domestic violence organization that quickly pivoted during the pandemic to handle a spike in violence. 

To read Kimber Wilcox's full story, Pushing Through the Pandemic: How a Local Domestic Violence Agency Stayed True to Its Mission, click here.

Local Newsdomestic violenceLocal newsThe VoiceBlack Voice News
Megan Jamerson
