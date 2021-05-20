The Voice: Handling the Domestic Violence Spike During the Pandemic

The Voice on KVCR is a weekly discussion with the Black Voice News editorial team about important issues in the inland region.

This week KVCR's Megan Jamerson speaks with Phyllis Kimber Wilcox about the story of a local domestic violence organization that quickly pivoted during the pandemic to handle a spike in violence.

To read Kimber Wilcox's full story, Pushing Through the Pandemic: How a Local Domestic Violence Agency Stayed True to Its Mission, click here.