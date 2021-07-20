-
The Voice on KVCR is a weekly discussion with the Black Voice News editorial team about important issues in the inland region.This week KVCR's Megan…
-
California Assemblyman Roger Hernandez -- Democrat from the San Gabriel Valley -- will lose a significant amount of his power at the state Capitol, now…
-
San Bernardino has harbored a lot of violence within the last few months. This makes safety a huge concern, especially for women and children living in…
-
People experiencing domestic violence often face this trauma alone. From an outsider's view it's easy to ask why they stay in abusive relationships.…