© 2021 91.9 KVCR

KVCR is a service of the San Bernardino Community College District.

701 S Mt Vernon Avenue, San Bernardino CA 92410
909-384-4444
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Click Here To Check Current Inland Empire Traffic Conditions
Local News
midday_news_-_riverside.png
The Midday News Report
KVCR News has your daily news rundown Monday through Thursday at lunchtime.

5/19 KVCR Midday News: Hemet Shooting, Cable-Internet Discount for Low-Income Families, and More

KVCR | By Shareen Awad
Published May 19, 2021 at 10:51 AM PDT
midday_news-_trail_0.png

Monday through Thursday at lunchtime, KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:

  1. Five people were injured Tuesday evening in a shooting that broke out after an argument in a Hemet neighborhood.
  2. California has decided to not yet follow the CDC’s updated mask guidance for vaccinated people, to allow more time for people to adapt.
  3. March Air Reserve Base is in the running as a main operating base for the KC-46A Pegasus air refueling tankers.
  4. Low-income families could pay a lot less for their cable-internet service under the FCC’s broadband subsidy, which is part of a COVID-19 relief package. Information at GetEmergencyBroadband.org

Tags

Local NewsLocal newsvirusHealth newsvirus news