5/19 KVCR Midday News: Hemet Shooting, Cable-Internet Discount for Low-Income Families, and More
Monday through Thursday at lunchtime, KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:
- Five people were injured Tuesday evening in a shooting that broke out after an argument in a Hemet neighborhood.
- California has decided to not yet follow the CDC’s updated mask guidance for vaccinated people, to allow more time for people to adapt.
- March Air Reserve Base is in the running as a main operating base for the KC-46A Pegasus air refueling tankers.
- Low-income families could pay a lot less for their cable-internet service under the FCC’s broadband subsidy, which is part of a COVID-19 relief package. Information at GetEmergencyBroadband.org