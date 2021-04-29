KVCR News has your daily news rundown Monday through Thursday at lunchtime.
4/29 KVCR Midday News: San Manuel Casino Job Openings, In-Person Learning Redesign, and More
Monday through Thursday at lunchtime, KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:
- San Manuel Casino is opening up thousands of positions for hire to support their new casino and hotel expansion.
- California education experts have teamed up with child advocates, teachers, and school administrators to create a framework for redesigning in-person learning over the coming months.
- A man used a sledgehammer to vandalize a Virgin of Guadalupe mural painted on tiles at St. Elisabeth Catholic Church and now the parish seeks donations to restore and protect the mural.