The Midday News Report
KVCR News has your daily news rundown Monday through Thursday at lunchtime.

4/29 KVCR Midday News: San Manuel Casino Job Openings, In-Person Learning Redesign, and More

KVCR | By Shareen Awad
Published April 29, 2021 at 11:55 AM PDT
Monday through Thursday at lunchtime, KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:

  1. San Manuel Casino is opening up thousands of positions for hire to support their new casino and hotel expansion.
  2. California education experts have teamed up with child advocates, teachers, and school administrators to create a framework for redesigning in-person learning over the coming months.
  3. A man used a sledgehammer to vandalize a Virgin of Guadalupe mural painted on tiles at St. Elisabeth Catholic Church and now the parish seeks donations to restore and protect the mural.

