Local News
The Voice
The Voice on KVCR is a weekly discussion with the Black Voice News editorial team about important issues in the Inland region.

The Voice: Anti-Racism Work in the Inland Empire

KVCR | By Megan Jamerson
Published April 15, 2021 at 6:00 AM PDT
The Voice on KVCR is a weekly discussion with the Black Voice News editorial team about important issues in the inland region. This week KVCR's Megan Jamerson spoke with reporter Cheetara Piry about her coverage of an anti-racism summit hosted in March by the Moreno Valley based Center Against Racism and Trauma. Listen below to hear their conversation and click here to read Piry's full story, Anti-Racist Summit Declares the Inland Empire a "No-Hate Zone".

Anti-Racism Center Against Racism and Trauma The Voice Black Voice News
Megan Jamerson
