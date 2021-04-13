KVCR News has your daily news rundown Monday through Thursday at lunchtime.
4/13 KVCR Midday News: Restaurants Sue Riverside County, Vaccine Survey, and More
Monday through Thursday at lunchtime, KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:
- Riverside County has an online survey that seeks input from residents about their views on the COVID-19 vaccine. To learn more, visit rivcoph.org and click here take the survey.
- Cara Marie Kirk-Connell of Menifee was sentenced to 37 months in federal prison for fraudulently obtaining more than $500,000 in COVID-19-related unemployment benefits.
- Riverside County has been sued over collecting fees from restaurants forced to close during public health lockdowns.
- State lawmakers from California’s Central Valley want a state of emergency declaration because of drought conditions.
- Riverside County reports 545 new coronavirus cases and a slight bump in hospitalizations over the weekend.