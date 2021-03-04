© 2021 91.9 KVCR

3/4 KVCR Midday News: Sports in Riv County Resume, Pastor Mack Memorial, Dry Year for CA, and More

KVCR | By Shareen Awad
Published March 4, 2021 at 11:47 AM PST
midday_news_-_csusb.png

Monday through Thursday at lunchtime, KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:

  1. Some youth and adult sports may now resume play in Riverside County now that coronavirus rates have met a state threshold.
  2. A “Drive-By Memorial” for Pastor Joseph Mack, a San Bernardino man who dedicated his life to serving the poor, will be held today, Mar 4 from 4-5 p.m. at 956 Medical Center Drive in San Bernardino.
  3. Newly appointed California State University Chancellor, Joseph Castro, made Cal State San Bernardino his second stop on a statewide virtual tour of campuses Wednesday.
  4. State authorities say California will likely face a critically dry year, which much less runoff from the Sierra Nevada snowpack than normal.

