The Midday News Report
1/14 KVCR Midday News: Salton Sea Construction, California Proposed State Budget, and More

KVCR | By Shareen Awad
Published January 14, 2021 at 11:54 AM PST
Monday through Thursday at lunchtime, KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:

  1. Construction begins on key Salton Sea habitat and air quality project.
  2. People aged 65 and older can begin getting vaccinated against COVID-19 today in Riverside County.
  3. Medi-Cal would get more than half of the healthcare dollars under Governor Newsom’s proposed state budget.
  4. California’s new proposed state budget includes billions of dollars to curb climate change and prevent wildfires.
  5. The westbound 91 Freeway will be completely closed Friday night in Corona, between the 71 Expressway and Highway 241.

