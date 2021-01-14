KVCR News has your daily news rundown Tuesday through Thursday at lunchtime.
1/14 KVCR Midday News: Salton Sea Construction, California Proposed State Budget, and More
Monday through Thursday at lunchtime, KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:
- Construction begins on key Salton Sea habitat and air quality project.
- People aged 65 and older can begin getting vaccinated against COVID-19 today in Riverside County.
- Medi-Cal would get more than half of the healthcare dollars under Governor Newsom’s proposed state budget.
- California’s new proposed state budget includes billions of dollars to curb climate change and prevent wildfires.
- The westbound 91 Freeway will be completely closed Friday night in Corona, between the 71 Expressway and Highway 241.