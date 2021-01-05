© 2021 91.9 KVCR

The Midday News Report
KVCR News has your daily news rundown Tuesday through Thursday at lunchtime.

1/5 KVCR Midday News: Idyllwild Prescribed Burns, Speeding Up CA Vaccine Distribution, and More

KVCR | By Shareen Awad
Published January 5, 2021 at 11:28 AM PST
midday_report-flag_0.png

Monday through Thursday at lunchtime, KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:

  1. The U.S. Forest Service is initiating prescribed burns around Idyllwild to reduce vegetation that might fuel wildfires.
  2. Governor Newsom is promising to speed up the process of getting Californians vaccinated against COVID-19.
  3. A new law that took effect on January 1 increased minimum wage to $14 an hour.
  4. A new report suggests California must reduce greenhouse emissions by four times its current rate to meet 2030 goals.

