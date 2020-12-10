© 2021 91.9 KVCR

midday_news_-_riverside.png
The Midday News Report
KVCR News has your daily news rundown Tuesday through Thursday at lunchtime.

12/10 KVCR Midday News: How Safe is In-Person Learning, TV Special to Replace Rose Parade, and More

KVCR | By Shareen Awad
Published December 10, 2020 at 11:23 AM PST
midday_report-csusb_1.png

Monday through Thursday at lunchtime, KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:

1. PolitiFact Reporter Chris Nichols looks into how safe in-person learning is considering that California’s new stay-at-home order allows for schools that had already opened their campuses to stay open.
2. Fire ripped through the roof of a 10,000 square-foot commercial building in the unincorporated Highgrove area near Riverside early this morning, but is now contained.
3. Replacing the canceled 132nd Rose Parade is a television special featuring performers and celebrity guests to air on January 1.

