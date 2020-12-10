12/10 KVCR Midday News: How Safe is In-Person Learning, TV Special to Replace Rose Parade, and More

Monday through Thursday at lunchtime, KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:

1. PolitiFact Reporter Chris Nichols looks into how safe in-person learning is considering that California’s new stay-at-home order allows for schools that had already opened their campuses to stay open.

2. Fire ripped through the roof of a 10,000 square-foot commercial building in the unincorporated Highgrove area near Riverside early this morning, but is now contained.

3. Replacing the canceled 132nd Rose Parade is a television special featuring performers and celebrity guests to air on January 1.