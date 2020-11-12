© 2021 91.9 KVCR

11/12 KVCR Midday News: Millions Meals Gala, Harvest Season vs Fire Season, and More

KVCR | By Shareen Awad
Published November 12, 2020 at 11:55 AM PST
Monday through Thursday at lunchtime, KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:

  1. Feeding America Riverside San Bernardino is hosting their virtual Million Meals Gala Reimagined through September 19.
  2. Harvest season in wine country now overlaps with fire season and tourism officials are encouraging people to plan for winter or spring visit instead of fall.
  3. The U.S. Census Bureau says it knows of no attempts by census takers to falsify information during the 2020 head count.

