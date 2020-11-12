KVCR News has your daily news rundown Tuesday through Thursday at lunchtime.
11/12 KVCR Midday News: Millions Meals Gala, Harvest Season vs Fire Season, and More
Monday through Thursday at lunchtime, KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:
- Feeding America Riverside San Bernardino is hosting their virtual Million Meals Gala Reimagined through September 19.
- Harvest season in wine country now overlaps with fire season and tourism officials are encouraging people to plan for winter or spring visit instead of fall.
- The U.S. Census Bureau says it knows of no attempts by census takers to falsify information during the 2020 head count.