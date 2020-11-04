KVCR News has your daily news rundown Tuesday through Thursday at lunchtime.
11/4 KVCR Midday News: IE Mayor Election, Telecommuting Boost, Ballot Paper, and More
Monday through Thursday at lunchtime, KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:
- Several mayors were up for election Tuesday, with Patricia Dawson succeeding Rusty Bailey as Riverside mayor.
- The pandemic may be handing a boost to telecommuting.
- Southern California’s largest theme parks are not likely to reopen until next year.
- There will be thousands of reams of paper from ballots and envelopes after the election which will be stored and then destroyed or recycled after 22 months.
- Voters have rejected a measure that would have let California cities expand rent control.