Local News
midday_news_-_riverside.png
The Midday News Report
KVCR News has your daily news rundown Tuesday through Thursday at lunchtime.

11/4 KVCR Midday News: IE Mayor Election, Telecommuting Boost, Ballot Paper, and More

KVCR | By Shareen Awad
Published November 4, 2020 at 11:11 AM PST
midday_report-flag.png

Monday through Thursday at lunchtime, KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:

  1. Several mayors were up for election Tuesday, with Patricia Dawson succeeding Rusty Bailey as Riverside mayor.
  2. The pandemic may be handing a boost to telecommuting.
  3. Southern California’s largest theme parks are not likely to reopen until next year.
  4. There will be thousands of reams of paper from ballots and envelopes after the election which will be stored and then destroyed or recycled after 22 months.
  5. Voters have rejected a measure that would have let California cities expand rent control.

