KVCR News has your daily news rundown Tuesday through Thursday at lunchtime.
10/28 KVCR Midday News: Childhood Lead Poisoning Prevention, Blue Ridge Fire, and More
Monday through Thursday at lunchtime, KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:
- Riverside County votes to create multi-county coalition to change state’s COVID tier system.
- San Bernardino County Department of Public Health kicked off a week of childhood lead poisoning prevention.
- The city of Pasadena directed officials to come up with ideas about how to best remember the late rock icon Eddie Van Halen, who died of cancer at the age of 65.
- The Blue Ridge Fire chars 14,000 acres in Yorba Linda and Chino Hills and is currently 0% contained.