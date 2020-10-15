KVCR News has your daily news rundown Tuesday through Thursday at lunchtime.
10/15 KVCR Midday News: Great Shakeout, Meth Bust, Wildfire Season
Monday through Thursday at lunchtime, KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:
- California’s annual Great Shakeout earthquake drill is happening today, virtually.
- DEA announces biggest meth bust in U.S. history in the southland.
- Meteorologists expect dry, warm, and windy weather in Northern California, which present the perfect conditions for more wildfires.