The Midday News Report
KVCR News has your daily news rundown Tuesday through Thursday at lunchtime.

10/15 KVCR Midday News: Great Shakeout, Meth Bust, Wildfire Season

KVCR | By Shareen Awad
Published October 15, 2020 at 10:47 AM PDT
Monday through Thursday at lunchtime, KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:

  1. California’s annual Great Shakeout earthquake drill is happening today, virtually.
  2. DEA announces biggest meth bust in U.S. history in the southland.
  3. Meteorologists expect dry, warm, and windy weather in Northern California, which present the perfect conditions for more wildfires.

