The Midday News Report
KVCR News has your daily news rundown Tuesday through Thursday at lunchtime.

10/1 Empire KVCR Midday News: Forests Open for Limited Activity, Nurse Practitioner Bill, and More

KVCR | By Shareen Awad
Published October 1, 2020 at 11:25 AM PDT
Monday through Thursday at lunchtime, Empire KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:

  1. Some of the National Forests in California are now open for limited activity, but federal preserves in Riverside County are open only to official access.
  2. Governor Newsom signed a bill to allow nurse practitioners to perform duties with less supervision from doctors.
  3. The Glass Fire has torched vineyards in Napa and Sonoma Counties, adding to the already difficult year for the wine industry.
  4. Governor Newsom signed a handful of bills dealing with police reform.

