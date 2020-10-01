KVCR News has your daily news rundown Tuesday through Thursday at lunchtime.
10/1 Empire KVCR Midday News: Forests Open for Limited Activity, Nurse Practitioner Bill, and More
Monday through Thursday at lunchtime, Empire KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:
- Some of the National Forests in California are now open for limited activity, but federal preserves in Riverside County are open only to official access.
- Governor Newsom signed a bill to allow nurse practitioners to perform duties with less supervision from doctors.
- The Glass Fire has torched vineyards in Napa and Sonoma Counties, adding to the already difficult year for the wine industry.
- Governor Newsom signed a handful of bills dealing with police reform.